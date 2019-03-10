|
Marilyn Kay Wall Marilyn Kay Wall, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence in Polson, MT. There will be a visitation for Kay held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, 101 6th Avenue East in Polson followed by a Rosary at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7:00 PM with Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019