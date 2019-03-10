Home

The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT 59860
406-883-2808
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT 59860
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Marilyn Kay Wall Marilyn Kay Wall, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence in Polson, MT. There will be a visitation for Kay held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, 101 6th Avenue East in Polson followed by a Rosary at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7:00 PM with Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the church followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019
