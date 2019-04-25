Marilyn L. Grassi June 12, 1919-April 21, 2019 Born June 12, 1919, in Tacoma, Marilyn completed business school and her first career was as a private secretary to Judge Buholtz. After advancing to become a legal secretary, and several years in this role, she decided to pursue a second career working to prepare federal income taxes. She joined H&R Block and was rapidly promoted to Office Manager. Later, Marilyn took a grueling, two-day, examination put on by the IRS where she was one of only 26 people, of 600 examinees, who passed the test successfully. This exam gave her an IRS Enrolled Agent card allowing Marilyn the authority to represent clients. This was accomplished even with severe injury to her eye. Marilyn was the youngest of two children born to Albert and Mable Junkley, of Tacoma. She lived in Pierce County her entire life. In her final years, Marilyn was well cared for in an adult family home in Lakewood, WA. In 1949 Marilyn married Steve Grassi in Tacoma. They had two children, Jeff and Bryan. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, driving trips to Reno and the ocean, and in earlier years her dog, Comet. Most importantly in Marilyn's life was her love of Steve. Inseparable till the end, Marilyn was loved and cared for by her husband of 70 years. Marilyn was a strong, feisty, family woman with strong convictions. She would never shy away from her opinion and made sure you knew how she felt. Marilyn was loved by many. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Al. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Steve, her son's Jeff, of Oregon, and Bryan (Lori), of Tacoma, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 1pm at the New Tacoma Cemetery on Chambers Creek Rd. Viewing at noon. A graveside interment will be held immediately following the service. Reception to follow at the Pizza Casa restaurant at 12924 Pacific Highway South, Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn would have preferred you donate to .

