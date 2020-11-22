Marilyn L. Helling

January 7, 1928 - November 10, 2020

Edgewood, Washington - Marilyn was born & raised in Tacoma WA to Paul & Elsie Thorniley & died at her home in Edgewood at the age of 92. She attended Sumner High School where she met the love of her life, Andy Helling, although she didn't realize it at the time. When Andy returned from WWII they began dating & married November 24, 1950.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband, Andy, her beloved son, Dan, her parents & her sister, Ramona. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kris Condy (Pete) & son, Tim (Wendy), daughter-in-law, Jolee, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchilden & many nieces & nephews.

Marilyn loved her family & church (Mt View Lutheran Church). She enjoyed playing bridge with many lifelong friends. She also looked forward to travel, Husky Football games & their annual BBQ's with friends & family. Marilyn's day would not be complete without doing her crossword puzzle & indulging in Magnum ice cream bars.

Marilyn will be buried with Andy at Tahoma National Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Marilyn to MultiCare Hospice, P O Box 5200, Tacoma WA 98415 or Edgewood Nourish Food Bank, 3607 122nd Ave E Ste B, Edgewood WA 98372.





