Marilyn L. Nelson Marilyn was born Sept. 25, 1941 and passed away Sept. 18, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Theodore and Marjorie Nelson and lived the majority of her life in Tacoma. She is survived by her son Brandon Sampson (Shannon), three grandchildren, siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for many years at Pierce County Housing. She left this world as she lived it with grace, dignity and faith. Per her request there will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved mother at Mt. View Funeral Home, Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019