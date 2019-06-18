Marilyn Larson Marilyn Lee Larson, born May 25, 1938 in Tacoma, went to be with her Lord on June 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gary A. Larson and four sons, Brock (Carol), Kohl (Kelli), Todd (Kathleen) and Kirk (Kelly), Aunt Helen Ellingson, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. After graduating from Stadium HS, she attended the College of Puget Sound and met Gary, later marrying at Central Washington University in 1957. They made their first home in Tacoma and later moved to the house on Rosedale Bay in 1969. Marilyn worked proudly for AT&T until 1995. She and Gary moved to Arizona and enjoyed their desert retirement. They moved to Union, WA, in 2007. She was passionate about helping people throughout her life and her involvement in church. An avid traveler, she and Gary visited many countries, most via the seas on their favorite cruise lines. A celebration of her life will be held at the New Community Church of Union on June 25 at 11:00.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary