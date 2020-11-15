1/1
Marilyn Murphy
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Murphy
October 20, 1937 - November 5, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Marilyn was born in Marquette, Michigan. As a two-year-old she moved with her family to Puyallup, WA. Graduated from Puyallup High School in 1955. She married Buz Murphy July 22, 1955 and raised two children, Dirk and Cheryl.
Her passions in life were being a housewife, raising her grandchildren Cody and Lacey and her great-grandchildren Hayden and Hudson. She loved camping, riding motorcycles, cooking, fishing, fresh flowers, birds and her dogs. She always loved spending time with family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Buz; Son and wife Dirk and Sheila Murphy; grandson Cody; granddaughter Lacey; great-grandsons Hayden and Hudson; and her brother Clayton Wickstrom. She will be forever missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved