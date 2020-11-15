Marilyn Murphy

October 20, 1937 - November 5, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Marilyn was born in Marquette, Michigan. As a two-year-old she moved with her family to Puyallup, WA. Graduated from Puyallup High School in 1955. She married Buz Murphy July 22, 1955 and raised two children, Dirk and Cheryl.

Her passions in life were being a housewife, raising her grandchildren Cody and Lacey and her great-grandchildren Hayden and Hudson. She loved camping, riding motorcycles, cooking, fishing, fresh flowers, birds and her dogs. She always loved spending time with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Buz; Son and wife Dirk and Sheila Murphy; grandson Cody; granddaughter Lacey; great-grandsons Hayden and Hudson; and her brother Clayton Wickstrom. She will be forever missed.





