Marilyn Sholin Obituary
Marilyn Sholin Marilyn Sholin was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Elmer and Loretta Muenchow on January 16, 1927. She passed away April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; sisters Verna Heinze and Lorraine Waltz; as well as her loving husband Bill to whom she had been married for 58 years. She is survived by her brother Kenny Muenchow of Hartford, WI; daughter Kathy (Scott) Olsen of Riverside, CA; and son Jim Sholin of Council Grove, KS; along with 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Marilyn married Bill Sholin on August 16, 1947 in Wisconsin and there they ran a successful business together. Marilyn was VP of Sholin Mfg. and worked as a substance abuse counselor before moving to Prairie Ridge, WA in 1982. She was active in the community and served as president of the Prairie Ridge Homeowners Association for several years. She co-authored three books with Bill documenting the historical events on the Pacific War front where he served during WWII. Together they organized and sponsored three WWII kamikaze survivor reunions around the country. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley, WA, immediately followed by graveside services at Sumner City Cemetery, Sumner, WA. Please sign the online guest book at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 4, 2019
