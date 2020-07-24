Marion A. Wombacher Marion A Wombacher, 91, of Kennewick, WA. passed away at Chaplaincy Hospice House on July 15, 2020. Marion lived in the Tri-Cities area for the last 50 years. She had resided at Hawthorne Court in Kennewick since April 2016. Marion owned Creative Catering by Marion from 1975 until 2000, when she retired. She and Rusty loved to travel and took several trips to Europe and went on several cruises, throughout their 55 year marriage. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty, her daughter, Susan, parents Rosario and Antoinette Carbone, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Young (Gene), Liberty Lake, WA. At her request, there will be no funeral services. She will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store