Marion Dale "Doc" Thompson Marion Dale (Doc) Thompson passed peacefully in his sleep on June 6th, 2019 at the age of 77. Born to Maggie and William on January 22nd, 1942 in Tacoma, Washington. After graduating from Peninsula High School in 1961, he joined the United States Navy and served for four years during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the Navy, he worked and owned Harbor Pump & Drilling. After selling Harbor Pump & Drilling he joined the Environmental Protection Agency where he worked for 32 happy years. He leaves his wife of 47 years, Vickey Thompson; his son, Denny Thompson; his daughter, Michelle Mondeck; his grandchildren, Amanda (Maggie) Denbo, Kenny (Heather) Field, and Jessica Mondeck; his great grandchildren, Benjamin, Brenden, Elizabeth, and Nora. He is also survived by his sisters Zena Lundberg, Faye Cripe, and Emily Ashlock. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maggie and William and his brother, Jeff Thompson. Funeral Services will be held on June 25th at 10am at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway, WA. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Tahoma National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4pm in the Camas Prairie Elementary School cafeteria.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019