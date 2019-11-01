|
|
Marjie Ann Vogt Today on November 1st, we take the time to celebrate the memory and life of our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother; Marjie Ann Vogt Nov.1, 1934 - Jan.22, 2019 Momma wanted a private ceremony with immediate family. Today on her birthday, we would like to share how much she meant to each of us and we know she loved us to the fullest of her being. Mom we will cherish and carry you in our hearts always. We miss you but take peace in knowing that you are with Dad and loved ones and that we will see you again. Happy birthday Momma. We love you. ~Your family
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 1, 2019