Marjorie A. Hansen-Watson Marjorie Alice Hansen Watson passed peacefully at home April 12th, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children, Paul Watson (Teresa), Margie Guyette, and Patty Watson; her siblings Hillery Hansen (Sandy) and Carla Miller (Tim), 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, NL Watson, her parents, Edward A and Ethel M Culver-Hansen, her sister Beatrice Hansen-Blutcher, 4 brothers: Edward, Bill, Steve and Robert Hansen; her son-in-law, James Guyette, granddaughter, Jennifer Guyette, and daughter-in-law, Dawn Griffen Watson. Marjorie graduated with honors from Puyallup High School in 1946, leaving Tacoma General's nursing school to marry NL Watson, a career Army man, in 1948. She raised her family, traveling with NL to Texas, Missouri, Illinois, California, and Germany (twice) before returning to Tacoma when NL retired from the Army. She later moved to Port Orchard to live with Paul and Terrie Watson then to Bremerton to live with Patty and granddaughter, Dana Halfhill. Margie returned home from Wisconsin in 2017 to help care for Marjorie. An awesome daughter, sister, and mother, Marjorie taught her children to be independent and adaptable. She found ways of making ends meet; enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. She taught us about birds and nature. She volunteered Remann Hall and was Pierce County Juvenile Court Volunteer of the Year in 2007. She was our family historian, an inspiration and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 28th at the Garden Chapel, Mountain View Cemetery, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA. A brief graveside service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library or animal or nature charity.

