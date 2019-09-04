|
|
Marjorie McDaniel Marjorie Eileen McDaniel was born in French Camp, California on October 19, 1934 to Fred and Jeanette Webster. She passed away on August 18, 2019 in Lake Tahoe, California. Margie lived all but nine months of her life in Tacoma and University Place, Washington. She attended Park Avenue Elementary, Stewart Junior High, and Lincoln High School. Upon Graduating from Lincoln in 1952 Margie worked for Puget Sound National Bank and AT & T in the Accounting Office. She married Malcolm Craig McDaniel in 1955 and they had three sons in the years that followed. When the boys were all in school, she attended Tacoma Community College for two years, and graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1971 with a BA in Education. Margie began working as a teacher for the Tacoma School District and earned her Masters Degree from Pacific Lutheran University in 1977. She taught at Larchmont Elementary and also became the Librarian at Boze Elementary. She retired in 1996 after 25 years of teaching. Margie loved to read, cook and entertain. She hosted many occasions for family and friends throughout the years. She loved her life and her family very much! Margie was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Malcolm of 58 years and grandson Jordan. She is survived by son's Gary (Christine), Greg (Susan), and Gordon. Margie was blessed with eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service honoring her life will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery on Sunday September 8th at 1:00pm. All are welcome to celebrate her life!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 4, 2019