Marjorie (Anderson) Kunschak

April 30, 1929 - October 22, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Marge arrived as a birthday present for her dad on April 30, 1929.

She was born and raised in Tacoma, and attended Tacoma Schools, namely Fern Hill, Stewart, and Lincoln, finally graduating from Pacific Lutheran College. Her teaching career included Shoreline in Seattle; Frankfurt, Germany; and 28 years in the Tacoma Public Schools. Marge retired after six years as principal at Northeast Tacoma School. During her career she was a working member of many professional groups.

Upon retiring Marge majored in volunteering. She would help others, work at Pt. Defiance greenhouse, and help in Scandinavian Fests, Pacific Lutheran University Alumni office and activities.

Marge was a Lutheran.

She is survived by three nephews, Doug, Don, and Jon; and one niece, Marjie Rochester. There are also many grandnephews and grandnieces.





