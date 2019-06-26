Marjorie Lisle Guthrie "Marge" Marjorie Lisle Guthrie (Marge) passed away on June 18, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by her beloved children. Born at home in Tacoma, Washington on January 5, 1929, Marge graduated from Stadium High School, and eventually worked as an elementary school secretary for the UP School District. She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, who loved to read, garden, listen to music and spend time with family and friends. Everyone who knew Marge felt her kindness immediately. She is survived by her children, Charles William Jr., Diane and Susan; her granddaughter, Katrina; and her nephew, Calvin Edward III. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 69 years, Charles William (Bill) Guthrie, as well as her son, Matthew Brian. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at First Lutheran Church of Tacoma. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to First Lutheran and the .

