|
|
Marjorie Okes Headley Wood Urban Gone Golfin' After nearly 93 years of a life well played, Marge Urban reached the 19th hole June 5, 2019. Marge was born in St Paul, Minnesota, where her competitive spirit was honed at an early age as the youngest of four sisters first vying for their father's attention and then that of the boys at St Paul Academy. (Not coincidentally, Mom and her sister both ended up marrying Headley cousins from SPA). At 18, she channeled her competitive nature in the pool becoming the 100-yard freestyle National Champion. If not for WWII, she would have represented the USA in the London 1944 Olympics. As a young war bride, Mom "immigrated" to the Northwest and proceeded to raise a family across a series of Weyerhaeuser mill towns throughout Washington and Oregon while supporting her husband's burgeoning career. Life changed abruptly when she was widowed at an early age with three children to take care of. Mom was a big believer in education and was a role model for lifelong learning. As a widow on a limited budget, she managed to fund our college educations while also returning to school herself, years after attending Vassar and the University of Minnesota. At the same graduation ceremony where her eldest daughter received her BA, Mom received a master's degree from the University of Washington. She took an incredible journey from her work as a kindergarten teacher at Annie Wright Seminary to ultimately serve as the Dean of Women at Everett Community College. Mom was an avid golfer and played throughout the Northwest, Hawaii and Arizona. Club championships at both the Tacoma Country & Golf Club and Kona Country Club and nailing seven holes-in-one were only a few of the highlights during her long golf career. True to her competitive spirit, she offered $100 to any of us who beat her in golf and $50 to any winner in tennis. Mom remains the family golf champion; although Alexis did cash in many years ago with a tennis win. Mom's volunteer work and hobbies spanned a wide spectrum: swim coach, Tacoma Art Museum president, Everett Junior League president, NW boating adventures, book clubs, dog shows, and garden club president. But she ultimately landed on the study of art which continued into her last years. Her world travels influenced her beginning art, but studies of still life florals became her favorite subject in later life. We all have various Urban originals hanging on our walls! Mom was a keen and successful money manager. She delighted in gathering up her winnings (pennies, nickels and dimes) at the Merrill Garden card tables almost as much as she delighted in her daily 1 PM teleconference with her stockbroker which continued until her last day. She instilled the value of savings in all her children and gets credit for introducing us to the concept of the 401K she matched every dollar we earned doing summer jobs that remained saved for a year. Our mother was something of a philosopher as well. We all received a variety of letters over the years sharing her views on our life choices; although, by her own admission, she didn't necessarily always practice what she preached. She was famous for her quotes such as "just don't.", "don't alienate yourself from society" and "keep your options open",followed by the corollary and sage "don't have too many options". "Family is everything" was her most recurrent phrase in her last years. Mom was known for her distinctive laugh and her naughty joke telling. That inhaling laugh followed by the exhaling combination of a cackle and a bellow will live on, echoing in our memories as though she were still entertaining downstairs well after our bedtime when we would hear it reverberating off the living room walls and through the floorboards. We will always be reminded of her, as at least half of her descendants carry that laugh gene in one form or another, as well as a determined will and fierce competitiveness. We will continue to bellow and guffaw at each other over the absurdities and ironies of life while also trying to best one another in various sports, board and card games. Mom outlived three husbands - Richard K. Headley, Ivan D. Wood, and Frederic K. Urban - and innumerable boyfriends. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Alexis (and Dennis) Hlavacek, Steven (and Susan) Headley, and Barbara (and Nicholas) Malden, as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. We also want to give a special thank you to Melanie Sonneman and Denise Vail for the loving care and companionship they gave to Mom during her years at Merrill Garden. .and now with some time, Mom will be urging us all to "go ahead and play through!"
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019