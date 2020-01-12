|
|
Mark A. York It is with great sadness to announce that Mark York, 66, passed away on December 28th, 2019 at his home in Edgewood. Mark had suffered from a rare cognitive disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for the past six years. Mark was born on August 18th, 1953 in Puyallup, WA to Jack and Pauline York. Mark graduated from Puyallup High School in 1971 which is where he met his wife of 45 years, Shauna (Neeley). While in high school, he played both baseball and soccer. Upon graduation, Mark attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. After college, he started working for Square D as a field engineer and district sales manager. In 1989, Mark left Square D for an opportunity to become a Sales Manager for the electrical distributor H.D. Campbell Company. In 2007, he and his wife purchased the company and owned it for ten years. In his free time, Mark volunteered as a youth baseball and soccer coach for several years. Some of his hobbies included golfing and fishing, but Mark especially loved sports cars. The first car he ever owned was an Austin Healey 3000 that he drove in high school. In 2005, Mark chased his dream and joined SOVREN Vintage Car Racing and began racing throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 2009, he was the season points leader in his division driving a 1957 Triumph TR-3A. Mark is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack, and brother-in-law Dan. He is survived by his wife Shauna, daughter Lindsey (Nic), son Casey (Kara), granddaughter Kalista, grandsons Xander and Liam, brother-in-law Jason (Amy), sister-in-law Mary, nieces Stacia, Avery, Ella, Paige and nephews Steve, Nick. Mark was a beloved husband, father, papa, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. The memorial will be held on January 18th, 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020