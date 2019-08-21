Home

Mark Anthony Matthew Codispoti

Mark Anthony Matthew Codispoti Obituary
Mark Anthony Matthew Codispoti Mark died unexpectedly at his home in Tacoma on June 10th. He was 59 years old. Mark was raised in Fullerton, CA, one of 11 children. He attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obisbo earning a degree in Structural Engineering. After college Mark was employed as a structural engineer in Mendocino and Carpinteria, CA. He moved to Kirkland, WA in his twenties where he established Codispoti Consulting Company. In 2010 he moved to Tacoma, WA. Mark was a passionate Trikker and was close to meeting his goal of carving in every state. He also played intramural Ultimate Frisbee. Mark was active in the campaigns to require labeling of products utilizing GMO's and to legalize marijuana. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Emily (Steinbrecher) Codispoti, and brothers Paul and Carl Codispoti. He is survived by his daughter, Sunoma Codispoti of Olympia, sons Rome and Tyler Codispoti of Kirkland, WA, and his cats, Sammy, Sage, and Sancho. A memorial is planned for August 23 at 3 pm in Wright Park.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019
