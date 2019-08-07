|
|
Mark Conforti On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, Mark Conforti passed away peacefully in the same way he lived his life surrounded by his family and friends. Mark William Conforti was born on April 8, 1959, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts as the oldest son of an Army officer. His family lived in many U.S. states, as well as abroad in Germany and Iran. They eventually settled in Lakewood, Washington where Mark was a member of the Lakes High School class of 1977. He went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1981, and served 7 years in the Army. After earning his law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1991, he practiced for 28 years as a defense attorney in general litigation, insurance, and medical malpractice. He was an active member of the Washington Defense Trial Lawyers Association, including serving as Trustee of the Board of Directors. Mark had many fascinating and funny stories to tell and a wonderful ability to tell them. He loved connecting with people in all aspects of his life. He enjoyed going out with friends to try new restaurants or craft beers; he enthusiastically arranged family get-togethers and holiday celebrations; he had a passion for gathering with his West Point classmates to watch the Army Black Knights football games, and cheering with all the other #12's as a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder. Mark was also known for his generous spirit whether supporting a charity, remembering a birthday, or lending a hand (or an ear) to anyone who needed help. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Simone (Peggy) Conforti. He is survived by his father Gilbert Conforti, the love of his life, Patti Slaughter, his brothers Steve (wife Carolyn) and James (wife Danielle) Conforti, and his adoring nieces Carmen, Cara Marie, Leah, and Carly. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on August 9th at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 10508 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations honoring Mark's courageous battle may be sent to ( www.lls.org) or Tacoma Rescue Mission ( www.trm.org ). Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 7, 2019