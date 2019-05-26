Mark Crawford Mark Crawford, 59 passed away on May 4th surrounded by his two daughters. Born in Auburn, Washington he was the son of Ray and Geri Crawford. Mark graduated from Sumner High School in 1978. He worked as a crane operator for about 30 years and was a member of Local 612, the Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping with friends at the ocean, watching NASCAR, and caring for his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered for his smile and sense of humor. He is survived by his two children Chelsea and RaeAnn and his four grandchildren Levi, Linley, Leyna, and Rashad Jr. He is also survived by his mother Geri Crawford, two sisters Kyra and Teri, one niece and four nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Swiss Hall in Bonney Lake, on June 9th at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Sumner High School, (www.sblef.org).

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary