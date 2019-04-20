Mark Deming Mark Scott Deming was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on 05/13/1945, and passed away on 01/25/2019, in Mesa, AZ. Mark graduated from Stadium High School in 1963. Following graduation Mark entered into the United States Navy where he served in the Vietnam War. In 1967, Mark obtained an Honorable Discharge but remained in the Naval Air Reserves until February 1974. During his military service, Mark served as an Electronics Technician and achieved the rank of E-5. He was a highly decorated. Mark graduated from The University of Washington with a degree in History/Political Science in 1972, followed by his Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law in Oregon in 1976. Mark was admitted to the Washington State Bar on 05/13/77. During Mark's legal career he served as a Pierce County District Court Judge and practiced law for 39 years. Mark offered his legal service to those in need for little to no cost. Mark had three true loves in his life, riding his motorcycles, sailing his boat and his K9 companions. Mark lived his life to the fullest and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed sports, traveling and reading. We lost a truly amazing one of a kind man when we lost Mark. He will be forever missed. Services are set for 05/13/2019 promptly at 11:30 AM at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th Street, Kent, WA. Please arrive for lineup by 11:15 AM. A Celebration of his life will be held following the service at Tahoma Hall 23806 190th AVE SE, Kent.

