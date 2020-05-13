Mark Francis Judd Mark passed away at his home on the morning of May 5, 2020 at the age of 69. Mark is survived by his brother Kim (Elena), his wife Jeannie, his daughter Rachelle, his son Charlie, his step children Jimmy, Jordan, and Samantha, and his two wonderful grandchildren Kaela and little Ricky. Mark loved getting together with his Monday Night Football buddies, fishing, woodworking, and he loved going to Sturgis. Mark held his family and friends near and dear to his heart - and he had many. As per Mark's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. When given the chance, please sit down and raise a glass in his honor.



