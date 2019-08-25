|
|
Mark Rake-Marona Please note the change of location for the Memorial Service: a service in memory of Mark's life will be held at Mason United Methodist church, 2710 N. Madison St, Tacoma on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4pm. All are welcome. A reception will be held following the service at Immanuel Presbyterian church 901 N. J St, Tacoma. Extra off-street parking is available in the St. Patrick's church lot at 1001 N. J St. We hope you will join us for food, drink and the sharing of memories in community.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019