Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason United Methodist Church
2710 N Madison St
Tacoma, WA 98407
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Mason United Methodist church
2710 N. Madison St
Tacoma, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Rake-Marona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Joseph Rake-Marona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Joseph Rake-Marona Obituary
Mark Rake-Marona Please note the change of location for the Memorial Service: a service in memory of Mark's life will be held at Mason United Methodist church, 2710 N. Madison St, Tacoma on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4pm. All are welcome. A reception will be held following the service at Immanuel Presbyterian church 901 N. J St, Tacoma. Extra off-street parking is available in the St. Patrick's church lot at 1001 N. J St. We hope you will join us for food, drink and the sharing of memories in community.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.