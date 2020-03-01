|
Mark Miller February 26, 1959 - January 27, 2020 Mark Miller, longtime Puyallup resident, passed away unexpectedly while camping near Mt. Rainier. Mark was sixty years old. Mark was a Master Locksmith. His yellow van and his shop, Advance Lock & Key, were part of Puyallup's south hill community for thirty years. He spent his free time camping, hiking, riding his bike, and spending time with his friends. Mark is survived by girlfriend Cindi Turner, Orting, mother Pat Miller, Seattle, WA, brother Ken Miller, Menlo, WA, and sister Pat Garner, Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and nieces Shannon Ausen Mullane Stephenson, Federal Way and Christina Miller Larsen, Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his beloved cat Sarvant. He will be greatly missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020