|
|
Mark Rake-Marona Mark Joseph Rake-Marona, son of Kathleen Prince and Vincent James Rake, died on Monday, July 22nd at Tacoma General Hospital surrounded by his family. Mark served as Executive Director for Hospice and Palliative Care, CHI Franciscan Health since 1991. He served on the boards of the WSHPCO, NHPCO, and the Associated Ministries of Pierce County. He was an avid singer and loved his many roles at Tacoma Musical Playhouse. The community at Immanuel Presbyterian Church of Tacoma was a meaningful part of his beautiful life. With all his accomplishments, what Mark is best remembered for is his compassion, his goodness and his hearty laughter. He is already deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Jenny, sons Spencer and Joel, grandson Jack, two brothers, Greg and Jon Douglas and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care, , designating LMNA research or the . A memorial service will be held on August 29th at 4pm at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019