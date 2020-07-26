1/1
Mark Rorem
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Rorem On Friday, July 10, 2020, Mark Olaf Rorem passed away after a two year battle with ALS. He was 74. Mark was born on April 13, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to Godwin and Helen (Olsen) Rorem. On March 31, 1973, he married Deanna and they raised two children, Jonelle (Stansbury) and Todd Rorem. Mark received his undergraduate degree from California Lutheran University in 1968 and later his masters from PLU. He went on to teach for 47 years in the Puyallup School District. In 1982, Mark adventurously led his family on a year-long teacher exchange in Adelaide, Australia. He also worked as a homebound teacher and a tutor. Mark had a love for people. Whether it was at church, on the golf course, or playing with his grandchildren, Mark had a way of making everyone he encountered feel seen. His ability to truly listen was a gift. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his love of God. Mark lived a life of honesty, loyalty, humility, service and integrity. In all that he did, these characteristics were evident. Mark was a blessing to all who knew him and served others generously throughout his life. His impact was far reaching. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Godwin, and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, his two children, Jonelle (Eric) Stansbury and Todd (Anne) Rorem, his brother, John (Doris) Rorem, brother, Arthur (Leanne) Rorem, his sister, Sharon (Bill) Klancke, his brother, David (Martha) Rorem, and his six grandchildren, Jena, Mallory, Nathan, Addy, Perla and James. Due to Covid 19, a family only funeral service will be held on August 1, 2020 at Puyallup Nazarene Church but will be live-streamed on https://vimeo.com/440072164/ca5929b18e at 1 P.M. Memorial donations can be sent to Puyallup Food Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved