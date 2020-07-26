Mark Rorem On Friday, July 10, 2020, Mark Olaf Rorem passed away after a two year battle with ALS. He was 74. Mark was born on April 13, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to Godwin and Helen (Olsen) Rorem. On March 31, 1973, he married Deanna and they raised two children, Jonelle (Stansbury) and Todd Rorem. Mark received his undergraduate degree from California Lutheran University in 1968 and later his masters from PLU. He went on to teach for 47 years in the Puyallup School District. In 1982, Mark adventurously led his family on a year-long teacher exchange in Adelaide, Australia. He also worked as a homebound teacher and a tutor. Mark had a love for people. Whether it was at church, on the golf course, or playing with his grandchildren, Mark had a way of making everyone he encountered feel seen. His ability to truly listen was a gift. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his love of God. Mark lived a life of honesty, loyalty, humility, service and integrity. In all that he did, these characteristics were evident. Mark was a blessing to all who knew him and served others generously throughout his life. His impact was far reaching. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Godwin, and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his wife, Deanna, his two children, Jonelle (Eric) Stansbury and Todd (Anne) Rorem, his brother, John (Doris) Rorem, brother, Arthur (Leanne) Rorem, his sister, Sharon (Bill) Klancke, his brother, David (Martha) Rorem, and his six grandchildren, Jena, Mallory, Nathan, Addy, Perla and James. Due to Covid 19, a family only funeral service will be held on August 1, 2020 at Puyallup Nazarene Church but will be live-streamed on https://vimeo.com/440072164/ca5929b18e
at 1 P.M. Memorial donations can be sent to Puyallup Food Bank.