Mark Woodruff
November 22, 1953 - July 27, 2020
Sammamish, Washington - Mark (Woody) Woodruff was not just Woody to those that knew him. His name to many was "my friend Woody" because he was a person that made you feel like he was your lifelong buddy. He was bonkers about his family, Basset Hounds, his lake house and Volkswagens. He was the last active original member of the Northwest VW Club. In recent years Mark found great joy in managing the club's Facebook page, posting frequent stories and photos, and documenting his love of all things Volkswagen. Friend and fellow club member Lance Lambert fondly recalled looking forward to sharing a pint and endless stories with Woody prior to each club meeting, and said he was the best kind of person; very intelligent and funny, supportive and enthusiastic, and an excellent tale teller. Mark's 1956 oval VW was his pride and joy and he recently acquired a 1968 VW Bus which he couldn't wait to share with his grandchildren. The outpouring of love and support from the VW community as well as his many circles of friends has been a great comfort to his family.
Mark Randall Woodruff was born November 22, 1953 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana to Wayne Wilson Woodruff and Mildred (Jeanne) Farmer Woodruff. He passed away July 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mark's father was a member of the Air Force Hurricane Hunters in Bermuda, and Mark often mentioned his happiest childhood memories were of living in Bermuda from 1959 to 1963. In 2006, Mark and Deanna, with sister Corky and husband Laird, took their parents to Bermuda for their first return since 1963, and Mark's first comment upon arriving was that he was "home."
After leaving Bermuda in 1963, Mark's father was assigned to McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma. Mark graduated from Washington High School in 1972 and was a member of Parkland Explorer Scout Troop 400 with brother Mitch. The troop was a hardworking group of close friends and one year the group cut enough fire wood to enjoy an expense paid trip to the Grand Canyon. Mark went to the Army enlistment office with lifelong buddy John Bratlie, planning to join the military and follow in the footsteps of his father and older brother Mike, both whom he looked up to and admired greatly, but his hearing loss changed those plans. He moved forward, attending Green River Community College while working nights at Dakota Bake and Serve in Auburn and graduated in 1975 from Bates Technical Institute as a Chemical Technician.
Mark worked for Reichhold Chemicals for 10 years followed by a year at Rogue Valley Polymers. He then enjoyed 3 years at Pete Lovely Volkswagen in Fife, earning top sales awards while selling his favorite brand of car (including sales to his parents and siblings!). Mark was hired by Boeing in 1991 and retired in June 2017 as Quality Assurance Chemical Process Lead from the Frederickson Plant. Mark was very proud of his 26 years at Boeing. One of his most rewarding contributions was his involvement and testing of a process called Electrowinning, an old technology that his group used in a new manner, resulting in substantial costs savings and a significant reduction in hazardous waste. It took five years but they never gave up, and just prior to Mark's retirement, they were awarded a Patent for their efforts, as well as a Conservation Award for Outstanding Environmental Leadership. Mark's family was so pleased to see his efforts and dedication acknowledged. He was also proud to serve for 9 years as a Pierce County Reserve Deputy Sheriff, and for his years as an officer with the Sumner Police Department.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He treasured the years spent camping at the lake property with his children, and the many evenings he spent relaxing there after work with his beloved Basset Hounds, Cloie and Hillary. It was his favorite place to be and in 2017 he and Deanna fulfilled his lifelong dream of building a retirement home there to enjoy with the grandchildren. In 2019, Mark loved hosting the Woodruff Family Annual Picnic at the lake, with 50+ family members enjoying his fabulous Seafood Boil.
Mark and Deanna shared a love of travel throughout their 18 years together. Favorite trips included New Zealand to visit Mark's lifelong friend Peter Christmas and wife Sue, annual Maui trips with Peter and Sue, multiple trips to Europe including honeymooning in Italy and the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg Germany, as well as a Belgium Holland Viking River cruise with Deanna's brother Bill and wife Hass. Other memorable trips involved seeing the Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl, golf tournaments with Deanna's brother Randy and nieces Alyssa and Kara, and attending the ultimate car lover's dream; the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance. Mark also enjoyed many years of Hood Canal camping trips with his Dry Fly golfing buddies.
Mark was greatly loved by his family and friends. His incredible zest for life, can do attitude and strong work ethic, as well as his ability to always make us laugh and larger than life persona are greatly missed. He is survived by parents Wayne and Mildred Woodruff of Tacoma, wife Deanna of Sammamish, siblings Corky Brown (Laird) of Sante Fe, NM and Mitch Woodruff (Mary Ann) of University Place, sister-in-law Leah Woodruff of Sammamish, daughter Heather Ra Goebel (Mike) of Spanaway, and sons Dallas Woodruff of Gig Harbor and Anthony Walker (Lauren) of Redmond, OR, as well as six grandchildren; Mazzie and Boston Woodruff, Millie Goebel, and Susanna, Sandra and Jordan Walker, plus his beloved Basset Hound Milo. Mark was predeceased by older brother Michael Wayne Woodruff on December 13, 2019.
No memorial service is planned. Since tomorrow is never promised, the best way to honor Mark is to spend more time with your loved ones. If you wish to remember Mark with a charitable contribution, here are his favorites: Washington Basset Rescue www. wabr. net; Pasado's Safe Haven www.pasadosafehaven.org
; Lemay America's Car Museum www.americascarmuseum.org
; Seattle Museum of Flight www. museumofflight.org
; Boys & Girls Club of South Puget Sound www.bgcps.org