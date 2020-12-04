1/1
Gig Harbor, Washington - Mark Lytle Yelish, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Gig Harbor, WA on November 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and supported by dear friends after a brief fight with cancer. Mark was born July 4, 1950 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Steve and Jean (Lytle) Yelish.
Mark first met his wife Diane as neighbors in Ashland in 1953 when they were 3 years old. Mark and Diane started dating their junior year of high school before both graduated from Ashland High in 1968. Mark and Diane attended the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, graduating in 1972 and were married shortly thereafter.
In 1976, Mark and Diane moved from Eau Claire to Tacoma, WA where Mark completed his law degree at the University of Puget Sound School of Law in 1979. Mark practiced criminal law and family law in Kitsap County and the surrounding area from 1979 until his retirement in July, 2019. During his 40 years of practice, Mark earned the respect of colleagues and judges in the Kitsap County Bar for his preparation, intellect, and persuasive and passionate argument. Mark served on multiple Washington State Bar Association committees over the years and as President of the Kitsap County Bar in 2000.
Mark lived life with passion and that passion was passed on to his wife and his two sons, Shane and Todd. In his younger years, Mark enjoyed tennis, golf, running, sailing the lakes of the Midwest, and cross-country skiing. Mark had a great sense of adventure and traveled often to Maui and Sun Valley, ID. Mark enjoyed spending time with his sons, beautiful grandchildren, and wonderful friends skiing at Sun Valley, Whistler, Crystal Mtn., and as far as Chamonix, France; paddling, surfing, and kiting in Maui; fly fishing the rivers of Idaho's Wood River Valley, throughout Montana, Alaska, and even to Christmas Island; cheering on the Dawgs at Husky Stadium; sailing Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the Caribbean; relaxing on the beach (or doing yard work) in Gig Harbor, or just reading a book with a nice glass of wine.
In addition to Diane, his wife of 48 years (together 50 years), Mark is survived by his sons Shane (Lauren) Yelish of Seattle and Todd (Laura) Yelish of Gig Harbor, and grandchildren: Cole, Taylor, and Natalie, Greyson and future granddaughter Cassidy.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, or Sierra Club.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Diane, Shane, and Todd; words cannot express the sorrow I feel at Mark’s passing and your loss. May the sadness turn soon to warm memories of his time with you. It can surely be said that Mark lived life to the fullest and loved all of you deeply. Love to the extended family.
Joanne Dantonio
Coworker
December 3, 2020
The Goodmans treasure so many wonderful memories of family times spent with the Yelishes, while each family raised two sons. It’s very hard to say goodbye to this vital man. Our love goes out to Diane and all of the Yelish family. Gary and Sharon Goodman
Gary and Sharon Goodman
Friend
December 3, 2020
Our hearts are with all of you and so sorry for your loss my loving Sister Diane ,Shane / Lauren ,Todd /Laura and kids .We love you Mark .Your adventure and love for life continues on with your family many memories and fun times. Doris/John
Doris Habas
Family
December 3, 2020
I was the new kid in class towards the end of 2nd grade. Everyone else had been together since kindergarten. Mark was the first one to introduce himself and say hello to me. I'll never forget that small kindness. In high school we played tennis and skied. I'm sorry to hear we've lost Mark, a good man.
Bob King
Friend
