Mark Yelish

July 4, 1950 - November 24, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Mark Lytle Yelish, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Gig Harbor, WA on November 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and supported by dear friends after a brief fight with cancer. Mark was born July 4, 1950 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Steve and Jean (Lytle) Yelish.

Mark first met his wife Diane as neighbors in Ashland in 1953 when they were 3 years old. Mark and Diane started dating their junior year of high school before both graduated from Ashland High in 1968. Mark and Diane attended the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, graduating in 1972 and were married shortly thereafter.

In 1976, Mark and Diane moved from Eau Claire to Tacoma, WA where Mark completed his law degree at the University of Puget Sound School of Law in 1979. Mark practiced criminal law and family law in Kitsap County and the surrounding area from 1979 until his retirement in July, 2019. During his 40 years of practice, Mark earned the respect of colleagues and judges in the Kitsap County Bar for his preparation, intellect, and persuasive and passionate argument. Mark served on multiple Washington State Bar Association committees over the years and as President of the Kitsap County Bar in 2000.

Mark lived life with passion and that passion was passed on to his wife and his two sons, Shane and Todd. In his younger years, Mark enjoyed tennis, golf, running, sailing the lakes of the Midwest, and cross-country skiing. Mark had a great sense of adventure and traveled often to Maui and Sun Valley, ID. Mark enjoyed spending time with his sons, beautiful grandchildren, and wonderful friends skiing at Sun Valley, Whistler, Crystal Mtn., and as far as Chamonix, France; paddling, surfing, and kiting in Maui; fly fishing the rivers of Idaho's Wood River Valley, throughout Montana, Alaska, and even to Christmas Island; cheering on the Dawgs at Husky Stadium; sailing Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the Caribbean; relaxing on the beach (or doing yard work) in Gig Harbor, or just reading a book with a nice glass of wine.

In addition to Diane, his wife of 48 years (together 50 years), Mark is survived by his sons Shane (Lauren) Yelish of Seattle and Todd (Laura) Yelish of Gig Harbor, and grandchildren: Cole, Taylor, and Natalie, Greyson and future granddaughter Cassidy.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Puget Soundkeeper Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, or Sierra Club.





