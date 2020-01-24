Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Crosby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Crosby Obituary
Marlene Crosby Marlene Crosby, 74, passed away in Puyallup, Washington, on January 2, 2020. An only child, Marlene was born to Claude and Ione Morrow in Tacoma, Washington, on January 10, 1945. A gifted massage therapist, she enjoyed gardening and loved puzzles. In 2012, she was preceded in death by her husband and travel companion, Wilton Crosby. She is survived by her aunt, Cecile Alward, and her cousin, Lori Alward, both of Steilacoom, as well as her family in Oregon, including stepsons Bob, Bill, and Tom Crosby. Marlene will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and the many massage clients she helped.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -