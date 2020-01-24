|
|
Marlene Crosby Marlene Crosby, 74, passed away in Puyallup, Washington, on January 2, 2020. An only child, Marlene was born to Claude and Ione Morrow in Tacoma, Washington, on January 10, 1945. A gifted massage therapist, she enjoyed gardening and loved puzzles. In 2012, she was preceded in death by her husband and travel companion, Wilton Crosby. She is survived by her aunt, Cecile Alward, and her cousin, Lori Alward, both of Steilacoom, as well as her family in Oregon, including stepsons Bob, Bill, and Tom Crosby. Marlene will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and the many massage clients she helped.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 24, 2020