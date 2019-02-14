Marlene Higdon Marlene Mildred Higdon (Bergeron) of Auburn passed away February 1, 2019, at age 84. Born in Cle Elum on August 31, 1934, she grew up in Snoqualmie, Roslyn and Tacoma, where she graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Robert Higdon February 14, 1953, and together they had five children. Marlene was primarily a homemaker, though over the years she worked for Pacific Match Company, Puget Sound Bank, and Foss High School. In her day she was an accomplished bowler. She could often be found at Tower Lanes, where she made many friends and won numerous trophies. She was an accomplished crocheter, making countless afghans, hats and scarves over the years. In retirement she enjoyed visiting the casino with Bob and together they had many RV adventures from Washington to Nevada and California. Though there were always dogs in her life, Angel held a special place in her heart, followed by Mitzi. They were spoiled and loved beyond compare. She is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years and sons Robert Jr., Dennis (Joan) and William (Laura); grandchildren Chandra, Alicia, Jillian and Brittany, Elisa, Travis, Samuel and Matthew; four great-grand-children; and her precious dog Mitzi. Daughter Connie, son Kenneth, and twin sister Charlene Grunow preceded her in death. At her request, there will be no memorial service.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 14, 2019