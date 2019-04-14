Home

Curnow Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Marlene Nease
Marlene Nease Marlene Carol (Moore) Nease joined her loving husband John David Nease in heavenly rest Sunday the seventh of April. She served as an elementary school teacher in the Sumner School District for over 20 years. Marlene is survived by her only son David Russell Nease, his wife Danielle, and grandchildren Johnathan and Genny Nease, sisters Barbara Dwelley, Sarah White, and Lorraine Lougee, as well as nephews Todd Lougee, Thomas, Chris and Larry White and Niece Jill McIntyre. Please join us in remembering Marlene at her Memorial service, which will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 512 Valley Ave East in Sumner on Thursday, April 18th 3:00 pm with viewing prior to the service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019
