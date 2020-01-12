|
|
Marlene A. (Gale) Thiel 1930 - 2020 On January 7th, our lovely kind mother, Marlene A. (Gale) Thiel, left this earth to join Our Lord in Heaven. Greeting her will be a myriad of friends and family who have gone before her, including her beloved grandparents, the Corey's and the Hermes'. Marlene will be reunited with her late husband, Louis James Thiel, and her son, Stephen John Gale, who will each take her by the hand and march her through the gates of Heaven. Marlene leaves behind many lifelong friends and family, including son Tom (Cynthia), daughter Marianne (Frank), granddaughters Ellen and Heather (Ryan), and daughter-in-law Toni. She also leaves behind a large extended family, including Theresa (Ivan), Debra (Chris), Faye (Chris), Sandra (George), Louis Jr, Anthony Paul (Malinda), and their children and grandchildren. Marlene was a devout Catholic, went to St. Patrick's School and Aquinas Academy, and spent many happy years volunteering with Louis and the Knights of Columbus. In her later years, she became a member of the Columbiettes. Marlene worked at St. Joseph's Hospital from 1970-1990 and volunteered at the hospital for many years after her retirement. She is often remembered as the kind-hearted person who helped people when they were most vulnerable and needed care. Marlene loved watching the Seahawks with her son-in-law, going to Cannon Beach in the summertime, and eating ice cream. Marlene's dedication to those around her was the epitome of unconditional love. Funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup. Please leave online condolences at www.GaffneyCares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020