Obituary Condolences Flowers Marlys Joy (Berge) Chovil 6/1/30 - 3/10/19 Our beloved Marlys Chovil was called home by Jesus on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Devoted to Christ, she remained a woman of great faith until her final breath. Marlys was born in Tacoma on June 1, 1930 to Vivian and Herbert Berge. She lived in Tacoma throughout most of her childhood, attending Lincoln High School, but moved with her family to Waterloo, Iowa, as a teenager and finished high school there a year early. She moved back to Tacoma after high school and attended Business College, worked as a secretary, and eventually met the love of her life, Donald Chovil, with whom she shared a 68-year marriage. Marlys loved her husband, her five children and the family pets as much as she loved her church. But she was so much more than a devoted mother, wife and friend. She was kind, supportive and compassionate to all. She liked to swim, dance play the piano and was known for her beautiful singing voice. She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Federal Way, and a charter member of the choir, with which she sang for many years. She also sang in a local choral group known as the Mother Singers (later the Musical Mrs.). Marlys knitted, sewed and was an excellent cook, teaching her daughters to bake cookies and pies. She helped with homework, served as a PTA officer, Blue Bird leader, room mother and typed countless school reports. She enjoyed word games, crossword puzzles and puns. She loved all animals, big and small, and never denied her kids' requests to bring home a pet. Marlys created and loved her backyard sanctuary, spending hours feeding and watching the squirrels and variety of birds. She also loved to travel, was fond of going to plays and movies and was always ready to go out for dinner. Marlys was preceded by her mother, her father, her step-father, Einar Hansen, and her daughter, Peggy. She is survived by her brother, Donald Berge of Yuma, Arizona, her husband, Donald of Federal Way, and their children Cyndi Chovil Tamayao (Nestor), Ken (Lisa), Charlie (Michael), Vicki Chovil Long (Dan), and grandchildren Katy Chovil Peterson, Nick Leak, Victor Chovil, Greg Chovil, Evan Leak and step-grandchildren Taylor Stone and Nash Stone. She also had several great-grandchildren. Marlys was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the membership of Christ Lutheran Church for their support, and the care provided by the loving staff at Mirror Lake Adult Family Home.

