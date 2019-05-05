Marlys Kulseth Brackman Marlys Brackman, long time resident of Puyallup, died in peace and hope on April 24 at her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Ron's home. She was a follower of Jesus Christ, entrusting her life to Him. This delightful lady died of ovarian cancer after 91 years. Marlys was born in Litchville, North Dakota on 3/10/28 and moved to Puyallup with her parents and two sisters when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Puyallup High School in 1945 and her family attended Immanuel Lutheran Church. She married Ted Brackman in 1947 until 1982, and raised two children, Ted (Debra) and Becky (Ron). She served a variety of functions at her church, was on the Board of Directors of the Tacoma Lutheran Home and enjoyed her years working in the scone booth at the Puyallup Fair. Marlys was an extremely devoted fan of the University of Washington athletics. She can be described as a woman who was gracious, loving, faithful, hopeful and grateful. She was deeply invested in her family, consisting of her son and daughter, grandchildren Josh, Zach, Greta (Rickey) and Tera (Sam) and great grandsons Harper, Dylan and Lander. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 720 West Main Ave. in Puyallup. Legacy contributions may be directed to the University of Washington Hospital Cancer Research.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary