Marshia P GregsonBontrager (4/13/35 - 4/23/19) of Tacoma lost her battle with cancer and went home to the Lord 10 days after her 84th birthday. Born in Topeka, Indiana to Vernon & Hellon Fisher (deceased), she also lived in Priest River, ID & Salem, OR. In 1960, she married Bud Gregson Sr (deceased), moved to Tacoma & had 4 children: Son, Buddy of Longview, WA; Son, Cordell (Sonia) of L.A., CA; daughter Kathy Hogue of Salem, OR & son Terry (Stephanie) of Tacoma. For years, she attended and later was the bookkeeper at Trinity Lutheran in Parkland. After her husband of 35 years passed, she moved back to Salem to care for her mother. In 2001 she married Richard Bontrager of Salem, OR (deceased). For the last 18 mo. she loved her good life at King's Manor in Tacoma, where she loved going to church, playing Rummykub, Skipbo, Bingo and playing games on her kindles. She loved her family, the Seahawks & Mariners, word games, peanut butter cookies and rainbow sherbert. Her kindness & quick wit will be missed. She is survived by siblings: Larry (Marge) Fisher of Mtn Hm, ID; Elaine Tabler of Marrietta, OK and Linda Fisher of Salem, OR. 5 Grand children & many nephews. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to King's Manor Assisted Living; 8609 Portland Ave; Tacoma, WA 98445. Arrangements by Edwards Memorial. Join us for an informal celebration of her life at Christ the King Lutheran, 1710 85th St E, Tacoma, 98445 on Monday, May 13th at 3pm.

