Martha C. "Molly" (Shannon) Egly
Martha "Molly" C. (Shannon) Egly Molly was born October 8, 1920 in Seattle, WA and passed away June 24, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald A. Shannon, Sr. and Martha M. Cutler Shannon; husband of 52 years, James (Jim) A. Egly; husband, William L. Denend, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Egly; and brothers, Gerald A. Shannon, Jr. and William A. Shannon. Molly attended Whitman College, where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and went on to graduate from the University of Washington. She married Jim Egly, from Hughesville, PA, in 1945 and moved around the Puget Sound area as she and Jim reared their children and Jim pursued his career in banking. Luckily, Molly, the mother of five, was an energetic and active homemaker who enjoyed cooking, entertaining, camping, horseback riding, bridge and golf, and somehow found time to become a Master Gardener, indulge her passion for genealogy, and maintain active membership in DAR, Mayflower Society, Pioneer Association of the State of WA and Tacoma's St. Charles Borromeo Parish. Molly will be missed by her daughter, Elizabeth Evans (David Cross), of Tacoma; sons, Bruce Egly of Centralia, WA, Paul Egly (Kathie Trudelle) of Clyde Hill, WA and John (Julie) Egly of Yuma, AZ; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 stepchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial mass and reception will be scheduled at a later date at St. Charles Borromeo, which Molly attended faithfully for many years. To share a memory or to read the full obituary, visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com. Memorial donations may be made to Community Living, the nonprofit agency that provided supportive living services for many years to Molly's daughter, Jennifer, at www.community-living.org.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
