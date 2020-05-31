Martha Caroline Weimer Hers were helping hands, they always had been. Martha Caroline Weimer spent her life being of service to others. She was born on February 8, 1923 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up surrounded by a caring, hardworking family and she continued that tradition as she aged. Her heart led her to take training courses in nursing and to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. While she had nursing Martha also harbored other passions. She met and married Lester Samuel Weimer, and the two were very active in their community. For many years Martha worked at a local food bank in Tacoma, being loved despite keeping others on task, and made sure her community flourished. When she and Lester started to snowbird in Yuma, Arizona, she set her sights on working at a food bank there too. Martha was proud of her family, her community involvement, and her nursing career. On May 20, 2020 she was given time to rest. Her helping hands and caring heart will be greatly missed. Martha's memory is guarded by her loving family, her daughter Patricia Toulouse (Russell Haskin); her cherished granddaughters Mardi and Denise; four amazing great grandchildren; and her kind brother-in-law Erwin Weimer. Martha will be interred, beside her beloved husband Lester, at Tahoma National Cemetery.



