Martha Detton

September 3, 1926 - September 5, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - Martha was one of five children born to Ernst and Anna Becker in Neunkirchen, Germany. She married the love of her life, Lawrence, and moved to the United States. She was very proud of becoming an American citizen. She loved gardening and baking, especially her German Christmas cookies. Her family was her greatest joy. She was a wonderful mom, Oma and great grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Gabriele Armitage (Don) and Martina White (Hector), grandchildren Jason Armitage (Christie), Tim Armitage, Angie Armitage, Cindy White, Samantha Rodriguez, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Germany. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rest In Peace..





