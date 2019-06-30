Martha Jane Hoover (Nemec) Tobacco Born 2-9-1929 in Tacoma, WA to W.I. & Stella Hoover passed away on 6/21/2019. She went to local schools, Mary Lyon, Stewart, Lincoln class of '48. Martha married Lawrence Nemec right out of high school. She raised four children while working at the bank of California for 37 years. After Larry died (1987) she married John Tobacco. John and Martha traveled the U.S. in their motorhome for 2 yrs. and then decided to split winters and summers between Tacoma, WA and Yuma, AZ. When their driving days stopped, they bought a home in Yuma and wintered there every year. They could not have been happier years. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Larry Nemec, 2nd husband John Tobacco, daughter Christine (Nemec) Brown, son Jeffrey Nemec, brother Bill, and sister Dorothy. She is survived by sons Gregg Nemec and Dennis (Twyla) Nemec; granddaughter Lea Brown, grandson Jacob Nemec; special step granddaughter Jamie (Tobacco) Ross, special step grandson Terry Tobacco, many more grandsons, granddaughters, stepsons, step grandchildren, great grandsons and great granddaughters. A Celebration of Martha's life will be held Tue. July 9th starting at 1pm at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Celebration of Life Center, Willow Room. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Pierce County Humane Society. She will be dearly missed by many loved ones.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019