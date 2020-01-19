|
Martha Phill Martha Marie (Stouffer) Phill, of Tacoma WA, passed away peacefully at home on the 6th of January, 2020. Born in April 1929 in Aberdeen, WA where she grew up and graduated from Weatherwax High School. She went on to WSU where she met the love of her life, Philip Phill, they married in 1950. Martha lived a full life all of her 90 years with passion and adventure. Martha's greatest pride and joy was her family. Because of her influence, together they enjoyed frequent fun filled gatherings with delicious food and wine. Martha was a dedicated, hard working wife and mother of five. Involved in her community as an active volunteer for most of her life starting in the early years on the ground floor of the Tacoma Volunteer Bureau, later the Tacoma Historical Society, and more recently the local Food Bank. She was also an active member of PEO for 70 years, Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, WSU Alumni Association and her beloved Dinner Club. Martha enjoyed co-organizing her high school class reunion over these last several years. She was an avid traveler within the U.S. and abroad. Biking, hiking, aerobics, running and cross-country skiing were among her favorite activities as well as cooking and entertaining. Summers were spent on Hood Canal at her family beach home, and she also loved clam digging and beach-combing along the ocean. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her children, Larry, Daniel, Marie and David (Caroline), and her five grandchildren, Katie (Stacy), Lilyana (Justin), Colin (Megan), Daryl, Cameron and great-grandson, Carter. Martha was predeceased by her husband, Philip, and her son, Bryan. Memorial Service for Martha: Mason United Methodist Church (2710 N Madison St, Tacoma, WA) on Friday, January 31 at 1:00pm. Celebration of Life immediately following. Remembrance donations may be made to Harmony Hill Retreat Center: 360-898-2363 or MultiCare Hospice, Tacoma: 888-516-4504. Please visit www.edwardsmemorial.com to leave online condolences. Martha will always be loved, greatly missed and never forgotten.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020