Martin Babare Martin Dominic Babare, age 67, passed away abruptly on Saturday 6/13/20 at his cabin on Dabob Bay with the love of his life, Evelyn, by his side. He died abruptly of a massive heart attack, which was a shock to all. The idea of such a thing happening to an extremely fit man of his apparent health is almost unthinkable, making it that much more difficult for us all to accept. Marty was a man of many passions with a big heart. He was (in no particular order) an avid mountaineer, hiker, swimmer, biker, runner, climber, skier, carpenter, contractor, tinkerer, philanthropist, AA member, mentor, joker, friend, brother, father, and husband. All of these things, and more, he approached with tact and focus, but also with gusto and tenacity; a combination rarely seen or balanced so well. Marty was predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Babare. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Gelegonya-Babare, sons Matthew and Daniel Babare, siblings Angela Lusk, Deborah and Paul Babare. For the safety of all, a celebration of his life will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. If you wish to honor Marty, please consider donating to one of his favorite charities in his name. Some of the of his favorite nonprofits included Tacoma Mountaineers, Unity of South Sound, KNKX, Nativity House, KCTS, L'Arche Tahoma, Tacoma-Pierce County Humane Society, Purdy Prison Pet Partnership, YWCA Women's Shelter, YMCA Morgan Branch, Emergency Food Network, and Doctors Without Borders
. He is and, always will be, unfathomably missed, but his unwavering spirit will live on in those that remember him. We will always love you Marty. Climb on.