Martin Neeb

August 16, 1933 - October 20, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Martin John Neeb was born to Severa and Martin Neeb on August 16, 1933, in Austin TX. He was married to Barbara (Brauer) from 1956 until her death in 2019. They have three children, Douglas (Tammy) (MO), John (Michelle) (WA), and Kristina (OR), and nine grandchildren all over the country. Martin earned his Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, while broadcasting for the "Preachers" basketball team on KFUO radio and coining his catch phrase at the end of every game: "You can't always be a winner, but you can still be a sport." After graduation and being ordained,he served a vicarage in Inglewood CA, but the media was in his blood. He taught at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest IL while earning his Ph.D. in Communications from Northwestern University. The family moved to St. Louis MO, where Martin was the Executive Producer of Lutheran Television, bringing national prominence to religious broadcasting, winning an Emmy award, and creating the beloved animated characters "Benji and Waldo" in several half-hour holiday specials that taught children across the world the true meaning of Christmas and Easter. Martin then served the Catholic Church for several years in Los Angeles, leading marketing campaigns for the Franciscans and Worldwide Marriage Encounter and being recognized for that with a Gabriel Award. In 1981, Martin became the General Manager of KPLU-FM, then a student-run station at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma WA. Under his leadership, KPLU became a 100,000 watt station that reached from Vancouver BC to Vancouver WA and streamed worldwide. Martin created an NPR-Jazz format at the station that was recognized with a Marconi Award for National Jazz Station of the Year in 1996, and there are too many people to count who heard his voice-overs and his "pitches" on the air at KPLU. After a quarter century, Martin retired, but not before also winning a Wilbur Award and being named "Media Man of the Year." He then served as General Manager Emeritus for several years. PLU recognized Martin's excellence by naming a newly built campus building in his honor, and the "Martin J. Neeb Center" will forever stand as a testament to his contributions to the university. During his time in Tacoma, Martin continued to volunteer in his community, serving on the board of many local organizations, including the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, the City Club of Tacoma, Gyro International, the Haas Foundation (InvestED), the National Protestant Broadcasters, the Religious Public Relations Council, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, and the Washington News Council, just to name a few. He also served as guest emcee at numerous community fundraising events. During this crazy time, it is not possible to have a public celebration, but we hope to hold one in the not too distant future where we can all be together to remember a giant of the media, of public service, of religion, and of his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Neeb Family Foundation or KNKX-FM (88.5).





