Marvin Gerald Roberts
September 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Marvin Gerald Roberts died at Tacoma General Hospital on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 74.
He is survived by his beloved siblings: brother, Melvin Roberts of Manteca, California; sister Mrs. James (Marilyn) Kelly of Kingston, Washington; and sister Mrs. Fred (M. Carol) Mills of Oroville, Washington; and several nieces and nephews as well as great nephews and nieces.
Marvin was born on June 6, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, and was a long-time resident of the Tacoma area. He graduated from Tacoma's historic Stadium High School in 1964. He worked as a journeyman plumber for several years and enjoyed gardening, cooking and fishing in his leisure time.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Tacoma General Hospital or your favorite charity. Funeral arrangements were handled by Mountain View Funeral Home.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 22, 2020.
