Marvin Gerald Roberts
September 16, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Marvin Gerald Roberts died at Tacoma General Hospital on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the age of 74.
He is survived by his beloved siblings: brother, Melvin Roberts of Manteca, California; sister Mrs. James (Marilyn) Kelly of Kingston, Washington; and sister Mrs. Fred (M. Carol) Mills of Oroville, Washington; and several nieces and nephews as well as great nephews and nieces.
Marvin was born on June 6, 1946, in Tacoma, Washington, and was a long-time resident of the Tacoma area. He graduated from Tacoma's historic Stadium High School in 1964. He worked as a journeyman plumber for several years and enjoyed gardening, cooking and fishing in his leisure time.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Tacoma General Hospital or your favorite charity
. Funeral arrangements were handled by Mountain View Funeral Home.