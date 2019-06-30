Marvin Snyder Marvin Eugene Snyder, WWII Veteran and retired Tacoma Police Captain, died in his home June 19, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and lived 100 years. Born January 4, 1919, near Foxhome, MN, he graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1937. In February 1940, he enlisted in the Navy and served active duty on the destroyer USS Jouett. In August 1943, he married Wilma Bronson while stationed in Miami, FL. Discharged in April 1946, Marvin moved to Tacoma, WA, and in August 1946, he found a job with the Tacoma Police Department. After 28 years, he retired. Marvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, softball, bowling, traveling, golf, and being with family and friends. Moving to Silver Creek Retirement and Assisted Living in 2010, he played bingo, blackjack, and beanbag baseball. An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Marvin was an Elder and a Deacon. He and Wilma enjoyed an adult church group called Mariners. Marvin was a member of the Retired Police Officers Association and the Past Presidents Club of the International Association for Identification. He is survived by his children, Charlene Feller, Sonja Boss, and Timothy Snyder; five grandchildren, Theresa, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Casey; and five great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Cameron, Sadie, Elon and Miles. Viewing will be at New Tacoma Funeral Home and a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA. A reception in the Evergreen Chapel will follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019