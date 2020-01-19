|
Mary Ann Harrison Mary Ann Harrison, daughter of Mary and Stephen Lembicz, was born in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania on July 22, 1943. Mary Ann passed away following an extended illness on January 12 th , 2020 and is survived by her loving husband, Michael, children Deborah and John, Daughter in Law Julie, Grandchildren Tiffany, Antonio, Miguel, Ashley and Jordan, and Great-granddaughter Phoebe. While Stephen was serving in WWII, Mary Ann relocated to Tacoma with her Mother and they were reunited with Stephen upon his return from the war. Mary Ann attended Visitation Catholic School and St Leo's High School and went on to study Education at Seattle University. Mary Ann and Michael met the Summer before she began college and were married on August 8, 1964. Mary Ann spent her adult life giving to others, serving as a teacher at St. Charles Borromeo and in the Steilacoom School District. She became an Associate of the Tacoma Dominicans (Sisters of St. Dominic) and was committed to supporting their mission of providing basic human needs. Mary Ann and Michael enjoyed providing many years of hospitality for parishioners following Mass at St Leos. In recent years, Mary Ann dedicated her time to assisting new immigrants through Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest. Mary Ann was a vibrant personality with a loving soul, a great sense of humor and had a positive effect on all those whose path she crossed. Mary Ann enjoyed expressing her creativity through her love of jewelry making, watercolors, floral and interior design, to name a few hobbies. She will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held at St Leo's Catholic Church, 710 S. 13 th St. Tacoma WA 98405, on Tuesday, January 21 st at 12:10 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest (AIDNW), 1915 South Sheridan Ave, Tacoma WA 98405 and/or Sisters of St. Dominic, 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma 98402. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020