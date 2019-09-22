|
Mary Ann Schroeder Mary Ann Schroeder was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 4, 1955 to Otto and Frances Schroeder. She passed away on September 10, 2019, only a few months after being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Mary Ann attended Aquinas and Mt. Tahoma high schools in Tacoma. She was a barista for many years at Seattle's Cafe' Allegro. She also studied horticulture and massage therapy and worked as a landscape gardener, and as a licensed massage therapist. For the last 26 years she worked as a meat wrapper for Safeway, where she was a union shop steward, an unflagging, active member of UFCW 21, and a beloved and respected co-worker. At her core Mary Ann was a fighter for justice, and she used the willpower and determination that helped her run a marathon and climb Mt. Rainier to improve the lives of others. She helped organize numerous union campaigns, boycotts, and actions aimed at making life better for working people. She always showed up and her conviction inspired others. She remained politically engaged through her last days of consciousness, and raised thousands of dollars for the ALS Association. Mary Ann brought joy, humor and compassion into every space she entered, along with an intolerance for tyranny on any scale. She lived every moment with verve and passion. Mary Ann played the accordion, rode her bike to work, and laughed easily and often. But boy was she stubborn! Once she made up her mind there was no talking to her, but, bless her heart, we loved her all the same. Her regard for people, her openness, and her gentle curiosity drew countless stories from those she encountered, and she captured those stories by writing perfect little vignettes which she shared with others. She was a fiercely loyal and loving friend. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother David. She is survived by siblings Carl (Maggie), Valerie Evans (Derryl), Kathy, Paul, and Tom (Maria); 14 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews, all dear to her heart; and by Burc Mcfarlen, her devoted partner whose love and humor brought her constant delight. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter. Remembrances can be left at www.legacy.com The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Kaiser Permanente Hospice, especially Kathy Chludzinski RN. Mary Ann will be cherished in memory by her family, friends and all who knew her. A Celebration of her life will be held on October 12th at 6 p.m. in the UFCW 21 union hall, 1530 1st Avenue South in Seattle.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019