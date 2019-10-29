|
Mary Blair Mary (Hotchkies) Blair passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2019. She was next to her husband of 68 years and surrounded by family. Mary was born July 1, 1931 in Cowdenbeath, Scotland to John and Mary Hotchkies. While living in Teddington, England shemet American serviceman Frederick Blair and they were married on September 15, 1951. They had four children and moved permanently to the United States settling in Tacoma, Washington in 1974. She embraced her Scottish heritage and loved wearing tartan, listening to bagpipes, and making the best shortbread on earth. Mary will be greatly missed but she will live on in our hearts forever. She is survived by her husband Frederick Eugene Blair; her children, Steven (Beth), Christopher (Karen), Derek, and Sandra (Rick) Hesselbacher; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Service will beOctober 31, 2019 at noon inNew Tacoma Cemetery's Evergreen Chapel in University Place, WA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary's memory can be made to Old Friends Club atP.O. Box 2472, Kirkland, WA 98083. This club for memory impaired adults was a Godsend to us.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 29, 2019