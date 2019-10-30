|
Mary Catherine Manley Our beloved mother, Mary Catherine Manley, died peacefully on 10/23/19, in Tacoma WA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on 9/1/1936 in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin. Her family moved to Seattle in 1946 and she graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1954. Mary was married to Hal Cline for 26 years, and together they had 5 children. In 1986, she married John Manley and they were together until his passing in 2015. Mary enjoyed travel, but spending time surrounded by her family and service to others was her passion. A parishioner of St. Charles Parish for 43 years, she served as a eucharistic minister and member of the grief ministry. She loved volunteering at the Oldfield Western Heritage/Art Center, modeling vintage wear for The Golden Oldies and serving her Rotary chapter. If she could make a difference doing the smallest of kind acts, she was fulfilled. Mary is survived by her brother, her five children and their spouses, her four "Montana" children and spouses, 28 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. There will a viewing on Sunday, November 3, 2-4 PM, at Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma. A funeral Mass will be November 4, 2019, 11:00 AM, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2112 S. 12th St, Tacoma, with a reception following. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo School Endowment marked for The Manley Memorial Scholarship Fund. Contact Kim Heggerness at 253.564.5185 ext 3030 or [email protected] for more information. Please read Mary's full story at www.gaffneycares.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 30, 2019