|
|
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Nylund Mary Catherine "Cathy" Nylund passed away on August 29th around 5 am in her sleep. She was 86. Cathy was born May 1, 1933 in Girard, Kansas and lived in Tacoma since 1996. The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Park for the excellent care they gave our mom for the last 2 and a half years following her strokes. Cathy will be interred at Odd Fellows Memorial Park in Tumwater, Wa. on Sept. 16th No service is planned.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019