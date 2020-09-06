1/1
Mary "Mary C" Constadopulos
Mary Constadopulos "Mary C" Passed away on 8-16-2020. Mary was born on 1-26-1937 in El Reno,Ok. She moved to Tacoma with her family when she was 5. She is survived by her 5 children ; Lenevia Burns and her husband John, Samuel Lerew, Brett Brown, Fredrick Brown and Alexandria Moore, her 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Our beloved mother is missed and our hearts are truly saddened but we are finding comfort in knowing she is in a better place. You are leaving behind memories that are now treasures. Rest in Love Mama. Memorial services will be held on Friday September 11,2020 at 1:00pm Seventh Day Adventist Church 1301 S Baltimore St. Tacoma, Wa 98465.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 6, 2020.
