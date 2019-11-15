|
Mary Dorothy Ancich June 18, 1930 November 10, 2019 Mary was born June 18, 1930 in Tacoma and passed away November 10, 2019 in Tacoma at the age of 89. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends she met along the way. Her family will be holding a private celebration of Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tacoma Musical Playhouse (www.tmp.org). Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019